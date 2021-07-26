Skateboarding might be one of the biggest success stories from the Tokyo Olympics in Japan thus far, but it’s not been plain sailing for all the competitors out there.

Puru’s Angelo Caro Narvaez suffered what must be all skaters worst nightmares when he fell off his board and went groin-first into a rail during the street skating event.

Miraculously, the skater was able to continue with the event – and even managed to qualify for the final, where he eventually finished fifth.