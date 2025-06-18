Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth was accused of being either “feckless or complicit” for firing U.S. Cyber Command head Gen. Timothy Haugh at the urging of far-right activist Laura Loomer, a rabid supporter of Donald Trump who has the ear of the president.

Haugh, an Air Force general, was removed from his dual role in charge of U.S. Cyber Command and the National Security Agency back in April. Loomer, a social media influencer, claimed credit for the dismissal because Haugh wasn’t considered sufficiently loyal to Trump.

Hegseth, appearing in front of the Senate Armed Services Committee, was asked by Sen. Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.) what, if any, part Loomer played in the decision to fire the general.

The defense secretary evaded an answer, saying he does not discuss who he has spoken to about such decisions, before telling the senator her time was up.

This provoked a furious response from Rosen, who fired back, “It is not up to you to tell me when my time is up.

“You are either feckless or complicit. You’re not in control of your department. I don’t appreciate the smirk. Sir, you are the secretary of defense.”