Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth didn’t deny reported plans to have National Guard ‘response force’ in every state ahead of the 2026 midterms.

During a conference on Thursday (23 October), a reporter asked Hegseth about a memo circulating on social media detailing, “the establishment of a National Guard response force that will be trained in crowd control and civil unrest deployed in all 50 states by April of 2026”.

“ I'm not gonna answer particulars on something that may be in the planning process,” the defense secretary responded.