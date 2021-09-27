A panic-buying driver empties plastic water bottles at a petrol station so can refill them with fuel while a “30-minute queue” of desperate drivers form behind her.

Gavin Rabbitt captured the video after stopping at Shell garage in Cobham Services on the M25 on Saturday.

In the clip, the woman bends down to fill up one of the bottles, before emptying another and filling that up too.

The 44-year-old said sat in disbelief as he watched the female driver empty two 1.5litre water bottles into a bin before shamelessly filling them up with fuel - seemingly unaware of the potential risks.