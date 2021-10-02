Roads across London have been left gridlocked as drivers continue to queue for petrol amid the ongoing fuel shortage.

Ariel footage shot from above Honeypot Lane (A4140), in the northwest of the capital, shows countless people waiting to enter the Tesco Esso Express garage on the corner of the roundabout.

Much of the roundabout is completely blocked as vehicles queue, meaning traffic not intending to use the petrol station cannot pass through.

Panic buying has continued all week, despite government assurances that the shortage is “stabilising”.