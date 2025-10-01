Beauty pageant contestants flee as Philippines earthquake hits Miss Asia competition

Beauty pageant contestants in the Philippines were forced to flee the stage when an earthquake rocked the Miss Asia-Pacific competition.

A 6.9 magnitude earthquake struck the island of Cebu on Tuesday (30 September), just as participants walked the runway following the ceremony.

The Miss Asia-Pacific International (MAPI) Organisation later assured fans that all of the competitors and staff were safe.

The quake’s epicentre has been traced to Bogo City, 95km away from Cebu, which has since declared a ‘state of calamity’. At least 69 people have been confirmed dead, and 150 people are injured.