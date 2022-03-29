Pile-up on Interstate 81 in Pennsylvania

Shocking footage shows the aftermath of a fiery pile-up on Interstate 81, which left at least three dead.

More than 50 vehicles were involved in the incident, which happened in Pennsylvania.

It’s believed cars and lorries smashed into each other as they lost control and visibility in the adverse weather conditions.

One video shared on social media shows a number of vehicles scattered across the road, with one clearly still on fire in the aftermath of the crash.

