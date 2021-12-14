Watch live as MPs debate and vote Plan B Covid restrictions

A debate and vote to pass new Covid measures into law is taking place in the House of Commons, as Boris Johnson faces a sizable Tory rebellion over Plan B restrictions.

Labour has announced that they will support the government, suggesting the new rules will pass, but plans to introduce Covid passes in venues have been opposed by some Conservative MPs.

It is reported that, due to the expected rebellion, three separate votes could take place - one to pass Plan B measures, another on Covid passes and a third on new facemask guidelines.

