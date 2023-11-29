Independent TV
Showing now | News
01:32
Plane crashes into car on US highway injuring pilot and driver
A small plane was forced to make an emergency landing on a highway and struck a car on Tuesday 28 November.
Footage from the scene shows the small aircraft resting upright against a car in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota. Although there’s only little visible damage.
The plane was on its way to Crystal Airport when it lost power and was forced to land.
Both the pilot and driver suffered minor injuries. The driver was transported to the hospital for further evaluation while the pilot remained on the scene.
