Flight tracking data shows the moment an Air India flight bound for London Gatwick with over 240 people on board crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad Airport on Thursday, June 12.

A real-time mapping of Air India flight AI171’s flight path on Flightradar24 shows the plane losing contact moments after departure.

The aircraft crashed into a nearby residential area, local police confirmed. Emergency services rushed to the scene as rescue operations began.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the incident. London Gatwick confirmed the flight was due to arrive later today.