Reno Air Races: Plane crashes and bursts into flames, killing pilot

A pilot was killed after their plane crashed to the ground and burst into flames during the Reno Air Races in Nevada on Sunday, 18 September.

Footage from the race’s live stream shows the plane hitting the ground and bursting into a “fireball,” before bouncing and coming to a stop.

“There will be a detailed investigation conducted by the NTSB [National Transportation Safety Board] and the Federal Aviation Administration... I personally, and we as a board, express our deepest sympathies with the pilot’s family and friends,” race chairman Fred Telling said.

Sign up to our newsletters.