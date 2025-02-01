New footage capture by airport security cameras shows the moment an American Airlines Flight and army helicopter collide near Reagan National Airport.

American Eagle flight 5342 – carrying 64 people – and the military Black Hawk helicopter – carrying three people – crashed at approximately 8:53 p.m. on Wednesday (29 January).

More than 40 bodies have been recovered from the Potomac River – with many loved ones and local officials identifying the victims.

Two “black boxes” have also been recovered with a cockpit voice recorder and a flight data recorder have been taken for lab analysis, the National Transportation Safety Board said.