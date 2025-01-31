As authorities continue investigating Wednesday's (January 29) collision between an American Airlines plane and a U.S. Army helicopter in Washington DC, lifelong friends of a couple who died in the deadly crash mourned their loss.

Bob and Lori Schrock, both farmers from Kansas, were aboard the regional jet.

Grace Cantrell, a 20-year-old Kansas State University student who grew up with Bob and Lori's daughter, described the pair as "gifts from God" and like another set of parents to her.

Michael Simpson, who has been friends with Bob since he was 11, shared a message he sent to him weeks before he died, which read: "I hope you and your wife know how much I appreciate you."