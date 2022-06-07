‘Nazi symbol’ spotted on side of platinum jubilee pageant float

Viewers spotted an alleged “Nazi symbol” on the side of a float during the Queen’s platinum jubilee pageant on Sunday (5 June).

One float, intended to explore the Northern Soul movement from the 1960s, featured an image of a black and silver wheel with jagged lines.

Many watching compared it to the “Black Sun symbol”, associated with Nazi Germany and later neo-Nazi movements.

The Platinum Jubilee Pageant Company has since apologised for the “genuine mistake”, issuing a statement for any offence the symbol caused.

