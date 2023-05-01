Good Morning Britain turned sour when guest went head-to-head over whether the British public should be willing to 'pledge their allegiance' to King Charles III, after a poll found 84 per cent of people wouldn’t.

Journalist Emily Andrews and writer Femi Nylander had contrasting views on whether the 'optional' pledge should be introduced.

"It's very innovative of King Charles, it's the first time it's ever been done", Andrews maintained, however, Nylander insists the new monarch simply isn't as popular as his mother.

“The £250 million palaver that we are having in the middle of a cost of living crisis and inflation is representative of a threat to the monarchy", he chimed in.

Sign up for our newsletters.