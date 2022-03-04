Pianoman serenades Ukranian refugees at Poland border

Germany’s ‘Piano Man’ Davide Martello was seen greeting and serenading refugees arriving in Poland from Ukraine on Friday.

The German pianist was seen playing his piano at the border with Poland at Korczowa, reported Reuters.

A video published by Reuters shows him inviting people who were coming in from across the border to join him on the piano.

Adults and even young children could be seen playing alongside Mr Martello.

