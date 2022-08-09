Women driving under the influence crashes near pedestrians in Australia

Police in Queensland released footage they said shows a woman allegedly under the influence of alcohol crashing at speed into parked vehicles.

The van, driven by a woman in her 60s, can be seen speeding down a Woodgate street in the video, “narrowly missing pedestrians.”

A cyclist was struck during the incident, and sustained multiple fractures.

Officials said the woman was hospitalised with minor injuries, and later returned a blood alcohol content reading over five times the legal driving limit.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.