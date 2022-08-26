Footage shows balaclava-wearing suspect shooting fireworks at police van

Police have released footage showing a man wearing a balaclava shooting fireworks toward a police van in Coventry on Sunday, August 21.

A spokesperson for the force said: “The clip shows fireworks repeatedly being hurled at a police van, putting police officers and members of the public in danger.”

Officials said a number of officers were injured during the incident, which took place in the Longford Road area of the city.

West Midlands Police were seeking to speak with the three men shown in the video.

