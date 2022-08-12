Footage shows police pull trapped woman from submerged car amid flooding

Police bodycam footage shows the moment a trapped woman was pulled safely after her car became submerged in floodwater in Arizona.

Officers in Apache Junction broke the vehicle’s windows to pull her out by her arms, as water gushed through the car.

The incident was just one of 24 different flood-related calls police received in the city on 28 July.

Apache Junction police said that while they were able to rescue the driver, they were “deeply saddened” that they were unable to retrieve her dog.

