Moment protesters attack Northern Ireland police with petrol bombs

Masked dissidents threw petrol bombs at a Northern Ireland police car in a march organised by the 1916 Commemoration Committee.

Police had warned in advance that officers could be attacked during the Easter Monday parade, for which official permission had not been granted, by Republicans who opposed the Good Friday Agreement.

Police called for calm and said no officers were injured in the attack during an otherwise peaceful demonstration.

No arrests have been reported so far, but the protest took place ahead of Joe Biden’s visit to Northern Ireland.

