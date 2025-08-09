Police outnumber anti-migrant protesters outside Islington hotel

Police officers outnumbered anti-migrant protesters outside a hotel in Islington where a protest was being held in support of refugees on Friday 8 August.

Around 80 anti-racism demonstrators from Stand Up to Racism turned up outside the London hotel, where asylum seekers are believed to be housed by the government.

“Immigration has brought a great growth and diversity to Britain. And we are richer for the people that have come here,” said Claudia Webbe, a former MP for Leicester East who was in attendance at the demonstration.

An increased police presence is expected over the weekend amid concerns that anti-asylum seeker protests and counter-protests could lead to violence and disorder.