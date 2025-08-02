Police scuffle with protesters outside hotel housing immigrants

Watch as police clash with protesters and counter protesters outside a hotel that is used to accommodate asylum seekers on Saturday (2 August).

Footage shows Metropolitan Police officers scuffling with a range of protesters, many wearing face coverings, as they shout at either side to “get back”.

Demonstrators have gathered outside the Thistle City Barbican Hotel in central London to protest against the building being used to house immigrants, with organisers using the slogan “Thistle Barbican needs to go – locals say no”.

A counter protest, organised by Stand Up To Racism and supported by former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and other groups, is running simultaneously.