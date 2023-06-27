Bodycam footage shows the moment a gun suspect asked a police officer if he “wanted to die” while attempting to suffocate him.

On 28 June 2022 Northamptonshire Police were called to reports of a man in a car park with what looked like a bag designed to carry a long-barrelled firearm.

When an officer approached Max Hallam, previously of Wellingborough, he quickly became violent, punching the sergeant and climbing onto his chest while asking him “do you want to die.”

The 58-year-old was found to have an air rifle in a bag in his car.

Hallam was jailed for two-and-a-half years after admitting intentional non-fatal suffocation.