This is the moment a man with epilepsy was tasered by police while suffering from a seizure in his home.

The traumatic ordeal began when Bruce Frankel's fiancé Alice called 911 at around 2.51am on 29 August 2022, to report her husband was not breathing.

Police arrived at the scene first before medical services, as the 61-year-old financial advisor was suffering from a grand mal seizure.

Mr Frankel is now suing the Central Marin Police Authority after officers stunned him with a Taser and arrested him while he was having a seizure in his bedroom, claiming police used excessive force.

Police Chief Michael Norton said his department “regrets that Bruce Frankel has elected to pursue litigation against us for an alleged improper emergency medical response to him.”