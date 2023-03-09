Officers stop woman for suspected DUI, now she says they saved her life

Bodycam footage shows the traffic stop that a woman in South Carolina now credits with saving her life.

Tamara Palmer was stopped on suspicion of driving under the influence after she was spied driving erratically.

However, officers realised after they pulled her over that she did not appear to be intoxicated and was complaining of a bad headache.

They called her an ambulance to get her checked out in hospital, leading to her brain tumour diagnosis.

Ms Palmer reached out to the officers to thank them for saving her life, telling them she was now doing well post-op.

