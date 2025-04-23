Approximately 20,000 people have filed into St Peter's Square in the Vatican to glimpse Pope Francis lying in state on Wednesday, 23 April.

As well as crowds of pilgrims, about 80 cardinals were in attendance, with 2,000 journalists applying for accreditation to gain access to Vatican events.

Papal coffins are usually raised up on a platform; however, Pope Francis broke with tradition, desiring his coffin to be placed at floor level so that the public could see the pontiff’s face.

The coffin will remain open for public viewing until 8pm on Friday, according to the Vatican.

Pope Francis will lie in state for three days ahead of his funeral on Saturday.