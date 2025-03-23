Pope Francis made his first public appearance in five weeks before being discharged from hospital after twice contracting pneumonia, on Sunday, March 23.

The 88-year-old pontiff waved and gave a thumbs up as he said "Thank you, everyone," to those who gathered below his window.

Large crowds watching on big screens outside St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican City cheered and chanted “Francisco!” on seeing the Pope again.

Using a wheelchair, as he has for several years, the Pope smiled and waved at the well-wishers. He gave a weak sign of the cross before being wheeled back inside.