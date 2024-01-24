Clumsy robbers slip during armed burglary of Texas Popeyes

Police in Texas are asking for help in identifying three robbers who clumsily entered a fast-food chain on New Year’s Eve.

In CCTV footage, one of the three suspects slipped and fell while walking into a Popeye’s restaurant in Beaumont, shortly before 9:00pm on 31 December.

The second suspect tripped over the first, while the third one managed not to fall.

Officers are calling the suspects the “three stooges”.

They walked into the restaurant with handguns, threatened employees and demanded money.

Police are asking anyone who can identify the suspects to call the Beaumont Police Department.