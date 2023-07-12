Best route out of poverty is a job, deputy prime minister says

The single best way to get out of poverty is by getting a job, Oliver Dowden told MPs at Prime Minister's Questions on Wednesday, 12 July.

The deputy prime minister filled in for Rishi Sunak this afternoon while the prime minister attended a Nato summit in Lithuania.

Mr Dowden told the House of Commons: "The single best route out of poverty is a job and record numbers of people... under this government have got a job."

It comes after the Office for National Statistics released figures showing that the unemployment rate for March to May 2023 increased by 0.2 percentage points on the quarter to 4 per cent.