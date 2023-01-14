Ed Miliband calls for ban on forced installations of prepayment meters until spring

Labour’s Ed Miliband has called on the Conservatives to halt the forced installation of prepayment meters on households struggling to pay their energy bills until at least spring.

The shadow climate secretary business secretary Grant Shapps calling for an “immediate moratorium” on switching households over to the more expensive pre-paid energy tariffs.

Citizen’s Advice has found that 3.2 million people - one person every 10 seconds - ran out of credit on their prepayment meter last year.

“This really is a national scandal,” the MP for Doncaster North told BBC Breakfast.

