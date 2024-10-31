Video: Drink-driver crashes into prime minister’s Chequers country estate

A drink-driver crashed into the gates of the prime minister’s Chequers country estate in Buckinghamshire on 25 June.

Matthew Wootten, 44, of Great Kimble, deliberately steered towards the 80-year-old oak Victory Gate instead of following the road, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said.

Rishi Sunak was prime minister at the time.

The CPS said Wootten caused more than £38,000 worth of damage and seriously injured himself.

He had a blood alcohol reading of 221mg of alcohol per 100mg of blood when the legal limit is 80mg, it added.

Wootten pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, damaging property while reckless as to whether life is endangered, and driving a motor vehicle when above the alcohol limit, according to prosecutors.

He was sentenced to 32 months’ imprisonment and disqualified from driving for 40 months.