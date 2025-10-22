Epstein survivor calls on Prince Andrew to ‘do right by Virginia Giuffre’

A Jeffrey Epstein survivor has called on Prince Andrew to share any information on “what he saw” in Epstein’s mansions and on his jet.

Annie Farmer, who was a key witness in Epstein's associate Ghislaine Maxwell's sex trafficking trial, said: "This is an opportunity if he wants to do right by Virginia [Giuffre] and the rest of us."

Speaking with Newsnight on Tuesday (21 October) and despite her plea, Ms Farmer said she’s not “holding her breath” because “he's had a lot of time.”

Prince Andrew, who have up his official titles following new allegations against him in Virginia Giuffre’s posthumous memoir, denies any wrongdoing.