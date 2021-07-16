Prince Charles put his foot in it when he stepped in a cow pat while inspecting some cattle at the Great Yorkshire Show.

The Prince of Wales was filmed wiping his shoe on the grass after treading in the dung.

Anne Tully, from Devon, was judging the show and later revealed that she told the royal: “That was lucky, that’s what we always say.”

The prince and his wife Camilla joined thousands of visitors at the agricultural show in Harrogate on Thursday, a key event in the farming calendar.