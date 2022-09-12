Prince Harry has paid an emotional tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, thanking her for her “sound advice” and “infectious smile”.

The Duke of Sussex also described his late grandmother as a “guiding compass” through her commitment to service and duty.

“Her unwavering grace and dignity remained true throughout her life and now her everlasting legacy,” a statement, written on his Archewell website, read.

Harry also said he was grateful for the memories of the Queen meeting her “beloved great-grandchildren”.

