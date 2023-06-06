Court artist sketches Prince Harry giving evidence in phone-hacking trial

A court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook shows Prince Harry with his counsel, David Sherborne, giving evidence at the High Court in London, during his landmark case against the Daily Mirror’s publisher.

The Duke of Sussex is suing Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) for damages, claiming journalists at its titles – which also include the Sunday Mirror and Sunday People – were linked to methods including phone hacking, so-called “blagging” or gaining information by deception.

In a 55-page witness statement, Prince Harry targeted the tabloid press more broadly and questioned: “How much more blood will stain their typing fingers before someone can put a stop to this madness?”