Prince William revealed a promise he made to Princess Charlotte as he shared an update on the Princess of Wales’ health.

Speaking from Cape Town in South Africa on Wednesday (6 November), as he prepares to award winners of the EarthShot Prize, the Prince of Wales sported a special bracelet given to him by his daughter.

William told Sky News: “I made a promise to Charlotte to wear it.”

The prince was then asked how Catherine is following her cancer treatment.

William replied: “She is doing relly well. She’s doing amazing.”