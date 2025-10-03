Prince William opens up on feeling ‘overwhelmed’ with stresses of family

Prince William has opened up on feeling “overwhelmed” with it comes to stresses and matters to do with his family.

The Prince of Wales had a candid discussion with Hollywood star Eugene Levy, as part of his new travel series, The Reluctant Traveler.

When asked about feeling overwhelmed, William said: “Stuff to do with family overwhelms me, worry or stress around family does quite a bit.

“In terms of doing the job, I don't feel overwhelmed, not now anyway.”

New episodes of The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy will premiere weekly until the finale on October 31, 2025.