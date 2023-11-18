Watch: Pro-Palestinian protesters chant outside Keir Starmer’s Camden office

Hundreds of pro-Palestinian protesters have gathered outside Sir Keir Starmer’s office in Camden, north London.

Crowds blocked the road on Saturday (18 November) and chanted “Keir Starmer’s a waste man” and “What do we want? A ceasefire. When do we want it? Now”.

Protesters held up signs saying “Stop the war on Gaza” and waved large Palestinian flags outside the Labour leader’s office.

The march began outside Chalk Farm station as part of a day of national action across London and the UK.