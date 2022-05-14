Protesters march in Glasgow for Scottish independence

Hundreds of Scottish protestors took to the streets of Glasgow on Saturday (14 May) to renew calls for a second referendum for Scotland’s independence.

A renewed push for independence comes as Nicola Sturgeon’s SNP gained control of more councils around Scotland in the local elections.

The crowd that marched across the streets of Glasgow waving Scottish flags and anti-Tory slogans was organised by All Under One Banner and began in Kelvingrove Park around 12.15pm.