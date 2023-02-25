Hundreds of protestors march outside Russian embassy

Hundreds of protestors marched outside the Russian embassy in London on Saturday (25 February)

The demonstrators chanted: “Stop Putin, stop the war”, as they marched from Marble Arch to the embassy in Kensington to protest against the war in Ukraine.

Marina Litvinenko, the wife of former Russian spy Alexander Litvinenko, spoke out against Vladimir Putin at the rally.

She said: "He killed my husband. I believe he made this order. He killed a lot of innocent Ukrainians."

Mr Litvinenko died in 2006 after he was poisoned.

