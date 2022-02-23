Watch live as White House holds briefing on Russia-Ukraine situation

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki holds the daily briefing amid rumoured plans that US President Joe Biden will sanction the company behind the Nord Stream 2 energy pipeline connecting Russia and Europe.

The $11bn pipeline, owned by Russia’s state-run oil company Gazprom, would double the flow of gas into Germany if it becomes operational, representing a significant source of revenue for the Russian government.

Nord Stream 2 was finished in September, but the 750-mile project hasn’t come online, pending approval from Germany and the European Union.

