Attendance at Prague summit 'not about moving closer to Europe," Liz Truss says

Attending a summit in Prague was “not about moving closer to Europe,” Liz Truss has said following her appearance at the European Political Community event.

The prime minister, who backed the Remain campaign for before switching sides to become a fervent Brexiteer, sought to present the UK as a crucial ally in Europe despite its non-membership of the European Union.

“It is very important that we work with our neighbours and allies to face down Putin but also deal with the issues we face... This is not about moving closer to Europe,” Ms Truss said.

