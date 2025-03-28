This is the moment a journalist targeted by a Russian spy ring discovers a list of “assassination methods” they drew up to kill him.

Bulgarian Christo Grozev has been filmed by Channel 4 and Passion Pictures the last three years, as part of a special documentary, Kill List: Hunted by Putin’s Spies.

Mr Grozev, who has published several exposés on Russia, is filmed as he is shown the messages from Bulgarian spies planning to kill him.

“It’s clearly very distressing to read,” Mr Grozev says as he looks through the plans.