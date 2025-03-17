Vladimir Putin's former advisor has suggested that Ukrainians should be "thankful" for Russia invading their country, prompting a heated clash with a UK radio host.

On Sunday, 16 February, Lewis Goodall spoke to Sergei Markov, former advisor to the Russian president and representative to the Council of Europe.

When discussing the possibility of peace, Mr Markov claimed Ukrainians should be "thankful" as Russia's bombs will liberate them from a "Neo-Nazi" regime, in what escalated into a heated clash between the Putin ally and the LBC host.