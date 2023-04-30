Queen Consort to wear late Queen Elizabeth II’s 1953 Robe of State at coronation

The Queen Consort is to wear Queen Elizabeth II's coronation robe during King Charles III's crowning ceremony.

Known for its iconic crimson and gold trims, the Robe of State features a sprawling 5.5-metre train, and will be worn upon arrival at the ceremony, before Camilla changes into her own, new version.

Details have been released of the Robe of Estate, which is made from purple silk velvet, and features national emblems embroidered in gold – the rose, thistle, and shamrock.

The King will wear clothing worn by his grandfather, King George VI, at his coronation in 1937.

Sign up for our newsletters.