TalkTV host James Whale shuts down anti-monarchist caller

TalkTV host James Whale told an anti-monarchist caller to “sod off” during a heated debate on his talk show ahead of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.

Tony from Scotland asked the broadcaster why the Queen’s passing was “so important” to him, and why he is “so self-serving” to someone he doesn’t “even know.”

In response, Mr Whale said: “Sod off, go away, don’t call me again I can’t stand you, you disgust me.”

After making the comment, the 71-year-old asked the caller, “Does that make it plain enough for you?”

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.