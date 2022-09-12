Marmalade sandwich placed among flowers for ‘Queen’s final journey’ from Balmoral

A marmalade sandwich was among the floral gifts placed by the gates of Balmoral Castle ahead of Queen Elizabeth II's final journey on Sunday, 11 September.

Presumably a nod to Her Majesty's platinum jubilee sketch where she had tea with Paddington Bear at Buckingham palace, the snack and plush toys depicting the children's character have been spied at tribute sites.

However, officials have asked mourners not to offer the sandwiches or toys, or any non-floral objects, as a tribute for the Queen.

