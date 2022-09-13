Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin arrived at RAF Northolt on Tuesday evening (13 September), ahead of the journey back to Buckingham Palace.

Princess Anne was also on the flight, which departed Scotland after members of the public were able to pay their respects to the late monarch at St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh.

After being taken to Buckingham Palace, the Queen’s coffin will then be moved to Westminster Hall on Wednesday, where the lying-in-state will begin ahead of her funeral next Monday.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.