Flight transporting Queen Elizabeth’s coffin to London ‘most tracked in history’

The flight which transported Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin from Edinburgh to London is the “most tracked in history,” according to Flightradar24.

According to the Swedish real-time flight tracking website, nearly six million people tried to follow the journey as the RAF Globemaster C-17 travelled down to London from Scotland.

Her late Majesty’s coffin was brought back to Buckingham Palace upon arrival in London, and was later brought to Westminster Hall where she would lie in state for four days.

Britain will bid farewell to its longest-serving monarch in a state funeral service on Monday, 19 September.

