Camilla, the Queen Consort, left Buckingham Palace alongside Kate Middleton after Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin was taken away from the grounds.

The late monarch is now lying-in-state in Westminster Hall ahead of Monday’s funeral.

King Charles III and his siblings, alongside Prince Harry and Prince William, led the procession, walking behind the coffin as it was carried through the streets of central London.

The Queen Consort and the Princess of Wales, however, were not part of the on-foot group.

